15 people share things that cause death more than people realize.

When we think of deathly activities, obviously high-risk adventures like sky diving, or mountain climbing, or going on multiple drug benders might come to mind.

But if you dig into the data, there are a lot of very mundane activities that are a high cause of death.

While this can be a morbid rabbithole to fall down, it can also be fascinating and give perspective to what experiences we choose to project fear onto, while bravely barreling through in other areas of our lives.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared things that cause death more than people realize, and it just proves how much we all survive on the daily.

1. From EdithWhartonsFarts:

Tripping. On average around 17k people a year in the US die from injuries incurred after tripping and falling.

Driving while sleepy.

3. From OnTheGoodSideofLife:

Stairs. 20 million severe injuries each year and at least 200.000 death from consequences of the fall. Both my grandparents died because of a fall.

4. From Fear51: