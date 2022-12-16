15 people share the most common life traps they see people fall into.

Life is a maze full of fun doors of opportunity and traps you can sink into.

Unfortunately for all of us, it's much easier to see the traps from the outside. When someone else is selling themselves short, we can see it clearly.

But when we're doing it ourselves? That's an entirely different story.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the biggest life traps they see others fall into.

You gotta be your own advocate. If you think other people will fix the problems you have, you're gonna have a bad time.

2. From isthisagoodusernamee:

Thinking too much of what others think of them or how they are perceived. I think this goes along with self-esteem but I started feeling a lot better about myself when I let go of the fear of judgment.

3. From shimattzu:

Thinking that you're running out of time to do something because someone else has done it already.

4. From skinnyfatguyuk: