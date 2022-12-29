15 people share the creepiest and most disturbing 'unsolved mysteries.'

The world is full of mystery, but some mysteries are far more haunting than others.

For example, the mystery of where all our socks disappear to in the dryer may not be on par with a creepy story of murder, disappearance, and intrigue. Unfortunately for those involved, our world is full of a lot of wild and disturbing mysteries.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the creepiest and most disturbing "unsolved mysteries" and they will have you donning a detective hat and vying for justice.

The Ibadan Forest of Horror in Nigeria. A local taxi driver goes missing and his friends create a makeshift search party and investigate a forest.

Instead of finding their friend, they find an abandoned school (or factory) that have the remnants of a hellish torture/murder, ritual k*lling and human tr*fficking.

Eight survivors were rescued. Numerous body parts, rotting corpses, and personal artifacts were found. The perpetrators were never found - although local politicians and ritualists were suspects.