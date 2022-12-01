15 people share the creepy and unbelievable stories they haven't told anyone.

Have you ever experienced something so creepy you didn't tell anyone, because you knew how outlandish it would sound?

The most unforgettable stories are often hard to relay, because they sound like they were pulled out of the description of a movie.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their creepiest and most unbelievable stories they can't tell anyone.

1. From Sol_bear:

I was out for a walk early one morning in a forest preserve, that’s usually pretty empty. I start coming around a corner and I can see a car that’s parked in the grass just outside of a parking lot.

I think it’s strange, but keep on walking. I’m probably like 50 feet from the car now and suddenly the trunk pops open, the car alarm starts going off and the driver-side door opens.