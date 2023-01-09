15 people share what their crush did that completely ruined the attraction.

The best part of having a crush? Feeling all those disgusting sparkling feelings towards another person.
The worst part of having a crush? When they inevitably do something unattractively human, and the pedestal comes crashing down.
Got arrested for being a child molester NO previous signs.
*Edited to say “arrested for being” instead of “convicted as.”
Not listening whenever I would share a hobby of mine but insisting I listen to theirs.
We had been going out for a few weeks and on the way home from a party, we went to get McDonalds and he paid for me. I have an allergy and they got my order wrong.
I asked and it wasn't a problem, they made me a new burger and told me to keep the incorrect one as they couldn't resell it. I offered it to him, he didn't want it, so I said I would just bring it home to give to my housemate so it wouldn't go to waste.