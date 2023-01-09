15 people share what their crush did that completely ruined the attraction.

The best part of having a crush? Feeling all those disgusting sparkling feelings towards another person.

The worst part of having a crush? When they inevitably do something unattractively human, and the pedestal comes crashing down.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what their crush did that ruined the attraction, and it ranges from petty icks to massive f***ed up behavior.

1. From SandyK5517:

Got arrested for being a child molester NO previous signs. *Edited to say “arrested for being” instead of “convicted as.”

2. From GuzzDoritos:

Not listening whenever I would share a hobby of mine but insisting I listen to theirs.

3. From CalmDream0:

We had been going out for a few weeks and on the way home from a party, we went to get McDonalds and he paid for me. I have an allergy and they got my order wrong.