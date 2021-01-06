15 people share the dark open secret from their small town.

Every small town has at least one hauting secret that only true locals know. While countless television shows have tried to replicate the specific feeling you get when you live in a friendly town full of secrets, nothing beats the real life experience.
Whether you're from a small town yourself, or you're simply someone who loves to dig skeletons out of the closet, this popular Reddit thread full of small town secrets is likely to both fascinate and terrify you.
Our town bank got robbed twice by a guy on a bicycle. Twice. Thru the drive thru. The suspect was never found...
Meth. There's about two meth busts a year in a population of about 11,000 people, half of which are federal prisoners.
Edit: The state is Michigan.
The neighbors I grew up next to had a father who was molesting the oldest. It went on for many years and had even took her on "trips" to Disney land but was actually taking her to Mexico and was whoring her out. He was eventually discovered and arrested. The family had their own Dr. Phil episode.