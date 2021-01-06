15 people share the dark open secret from their small town.

Every small town has at least one hauting secret that only true locals know. While countless television shows have tried to replicate the specific feeling you get when you live in a friendly town full of secrets, nothing beats the real life experience.

Whether you're from a small town yourself, or you're simply someone who loves to dig skeletons out of the closet, this popular Reddit thread full of small town secrets is likely to both fascinate and terrify you.

1. From buckyfur1:

Our town bank got robbed twice by a guy on a bicycle. Twice. Thru the drive thru. The suspect was never found...

2. From MisanthropistPuNk:

Meth. There's about two meth busts a year in a population of about 11,000 people, half of which are federal prisoners. Edit: The state is Michigan.

3. From kandren: