15 people share the most deranged thing they've ever seen someone do.

Humans are capable of greatness, but we're also capable of deep depravity and completely unhinged behavior.

The veritable mess of the last few years has done nothing if not prove that, as everyone reaches new levels of burnout and DGAF, for better or worse.

Witnessing how far other people will go can sometimes shine a mirror on our own deranged impulses, while also serving as a great example of what not to do.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared the most deranged thing they've ever seen anyone else do, and hoo boy, there's a lot.

1. From Vinylcrackhead:

I was in a bar when some guys got into an argument, the aggressor got kicked out and the guy who he's started a fight with went to the bar, and everyone continued.

As I'm going out for a cigarette I see the guy who'd had the fight started with him going out the door and the aggressor was waiting outside and jumped him.