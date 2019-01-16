15 people share disgusting 'food sins.' No thanks, meat smoothie.

We all have that friend who doesn't understand that their food habits are truly repulsive.

While there are some bizarre food quirks that have become somewhat universally accepted (Oreos and peanut butter, mayonnaise and French fries) sometimes people go too far with their creative combinations. There are just some habits that should be done in the privacy of your own kitchen as to not have everyone in your life lose respect for you. We're looking at you, people who put ranch dressing on everything...

When a recent Reddit user asked, "What's the worst "food sin" you've seen someone commit?" the internet truly delivered. Indulge, my fellow eaters, in the most horrific sins of the kitchen and palette. Make sure you aren't eating...

1. This should be a crime, "Daverotti."