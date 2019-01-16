15 people share disgusting 'food sins.' No thanks, meat smoothie.

We all have that friend who doesn't understand that their food habits are truly repulsive.
While there are some bizarre food quirks that have become somewhat universally accepted (Oreos and peanut butter, mayonnaise and French fries) sometimes people go too far with their creative combinations. There are just some habits that should be done in the privacy of your own kitchen as to not have everyone in your life lose respect for you. We're looking at you, people who put ranch dressing on everything...
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What's the worst "food sin" you've seen someone commit?" the internet truly delivered. Indulge, my fellow eaters, in the most horrific sins of the kitchen and palette. Make sure you aren't eating...
1. This should be a crime, "Daverotti."
I used to house share with a guy. We agreed to split the bill for the food essentials and buy anything different we wanted ourselves.
Every time a sauce bottle got down to be being about 1/3 full he would fill it up with water and shake it before use to 'get my monies worth'. I thought it was absolutely disgusting.
We had an actual full blown row about it, which seems very silly looking back but anyone who's house shared before will know the small things tend to get amplified.
2. Get a divorce, "ObviouslyConnor."
My wife will take a handful of raw macaroni and throw it in her mouth, and then pour in copious amounts of vinegar and chew it all together. Still grosses me out watching her.
3. Oh god, "Forhaver."
Not something I've seen, but my parents said when I was 4 I'd sneak into the doritos, lick all the powder off some chips, and put them back in the bag.
When my parents would try to eat some, they'd suddenly be horrified by grabbing a cold and soggy chip.
4. Nope, "Platinum93."
I didn’t personally see it happen, but a guy my fiancé used to work with would wipe his chicken pieces with the lemon scented hand wipes from KFC thinking that they were meant for seasoning.
5. This the the stuff of nightmares, "down_vote_magnet."
I once had a really sore mouth and couldn’t chew food. My wife made spaghetti bolognese and I told her I still couldn’t eat, so she just ate alone and put the rest in the fridge.
I was so hungry from not eating properly for a couple of days though, so later I put it in a blender and drank cold spaghetti bolognese smoothie. She almost threw up watching it but it was actually okay.
6. Let's all hope this was a mistake,"padmore777."
Was on a flight last week - the lady sat next to me took the coffee mousse we had for dessert and spread it all over our side of garlic bread...and proceeded to eat it in one.
I don't think I was able to hide my look of sheer horror before she noticed it...
7. Find a new job, "Viking_Scientist42."
My coworker likes to eat extremely strange food combinations. The worst I have seen was a slice of pepperoni pizza covered in slices of a California roll. He then covered the whole thing with a thick coating of nutritional yeast.
8. Wow, "Wackydetective."
We were staying at my moms friends house. She offered us cheerios and brings out apple juice and poured it in the bowl with the cereal. My mom and I looked at each other and knew telepathically we were in the presence of something evil.
9. This has to be some sort of undiagnosed condition, "draxlaugh."
My roommate puts apple sauce on anything
Tacos, fish, spaghetti, steak, burgers
He will literally put it into a bowl of applesauce
It's horrifying
10. "Death warmed up," "VVulpes_"
There's a guy in my flat at university, and all his meals (not too sure about breakfast, but I wouldn't be surprised if this was also the case) are all chicken nuggets and microwaved rice. Other times he will 'mix it up' by making hot dogs and noodles, but that's all I've ever seen this guy eat.
Somehow this sustains him; he's a lanky guy, but he looks like death warmed up - gaunt facial features, ghostly complexion. I know a diet like that would make me very ill, but I can hardly understand how this guy can just survive on that.
12. Truly awful behavior, "defor."
You know that picture with someone cutting a slice from the middle of a pizza?
I have seen a guy do this live.
13. Breakfast of champions, "itachijones12."
Oreos in orange juice
14. Yikes, "Sir_Royal."
My girlfriend dips her pizza in ketchup and mayonnaise. Not together. Alternating bites.
15. This is not a friend, "tork1234."
A friend of mine would take 2 poptarts and a chicken patty and make a sandwich out of them. This is the same guy who once put salt on cardboard and pronounced it was basically a stale chip.