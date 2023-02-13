15 people share the dumbest thing they've done to impress someone they were attracted to.

We've all made fools of ourselves in front of someone we found attractive.
Whether you're 12 years old or 80, the fresh sting of humiliation can hit you in a moment of failed peacocking.
Luckily, none of us are alone in our embarrassing fails, virtually everyone has at least one cringe moment where they tried and failed to win over the affection of a pretty person.
Freshman year of college, we got placed in "inbound" orientation groups to do team-building adventure activities, ostensibly so we would have some friends on the first day of school.
Most of the activities were normal- bike trips, some hiking, kayaking, etc. On the last day, we kayaked out to this island on the lake to go cliff-jumping. Now, I'm terrified of water, but there was this super hot guy in my group, Kevin, who had taken a liking to me.