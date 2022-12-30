15 people share the dumbest thing they've seen someone spend their money on.

Money doesn't grow on trees, but the way some people spend would suggest it does.

In a world flooded with unnecessary, absurd, and useless products, we all fall prey to sexy marketing and the desire to let off some steam at times.

But not all money pits are created equally, some are infinitely dumber.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest thing they've seen someone spend their money on, and it'll make you feel less alone about your own fiscal regrets.

I knew a girl who would spend all her money on scratchers and drugs. She would constantly go on about how when she finally won big she was going to move and get clean. Her grandmother gave her a 20 - 30k inheritance.

Nothing changed except how many scratchers she would buy. I saw her buy out whole rolls occasionally. She wised up with the last few thousand and put some advance rent on an apartment (was in a motel) and fixed her car.