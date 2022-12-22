15 people share the early signs a relationship is over.

Even the most chemistry-laden, warm, and "easy" relationships require a lot of work.

Sustained intimacy, both physical and emotional, requires a lot of communication, mutual understanding, and grace for imperfections.

In the beginning honeymoon stages, the idea of needing to "work" on the relationship might feel like an impossibility. This person is so magnetic and one-of-a-kind, how could the flames ever dwindle?

Ironically, carrying on a relationship assuming it'll sustain itself vs. actively working on it, is more of a recipe for failure than being intentional (even if it feels less romantic).

Sometimes, learning the signs of a struggling relationship is a great way to prevent complete deterioration.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the early signs a relationship is "over" and it's an interesting look at relationship dynamics.

1. From dabbiedabbiedoo:

I think when you just don't care anymore. You don't care to fight with them. You don't care to be intimate. You don't care to make an effort.

2. From SnooBunnies9221: