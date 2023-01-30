15 people share their 'it can't be that easy, it was that easy' moments in life.

In general, it's safest to prepare for life's hardships rather than banking on a smooth ride. Even the most privileged people face plenty of losses and bumps in the road, it's just the nature of being alive.

In lots of cases, we become so accustomed to the hardships of life we forget that some things, both big and small, can come easy.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their "it can't be that easy, it was that easy" moments, and they range from funny to inspiring.

1. From GhostFour:

One time I tightened my gas cap and the check engine light went off.

2. From figmaxwell:

Fixing clogged drains. Started out because my sink drain plug wouldn't stay up. Poked around under the sink and found the pop-up rod had rusted completely through and broken.