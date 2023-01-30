15 people share their 'it can't be that easy, it was that easy' moments in life.

In general, it's safest to prepare for life's hardships rather than banking on a smooth ride. Even the most privileged people face plenty of losses and bumps in the road, it's just the nature of being alive.
In lots of cases, we become so accustomed to the hardships of life we forget that some things, both big and small, can come easy.
One time I tightened my gas cap and the check engine light went off.
Fixing clogged drains. Started out because my sink drain plug wouldn't stay up. Poked around under the sink and found the pop-up rod had rusted completely through and broken.
Cost me $5 for a new one at the plumbing supply store next to where I worked at the time. Took 5 minutes to figure out how to swap, and now I know how sink and shower drains come apart, which makes unclogging them simple.