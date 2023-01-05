15 people share examples of 'pretty privilege' they've seen in every day life.

Beauty standards are more than just an idea that makes you feel bad about yourself.

These standards are also reinforced by a culture that values conventional beauty everywhere from the dating pool to the workplace.

While attraction is subjective on an individual level, the widespread ideas of who is "good looking" can make a big difference in how daily life functions.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared everyday examples of pretty privilege they've witnessed or personally experienced.

1. From algy888:

My good looking friend became a cop. Within a year they were asking him to be their press guy. Why? Because he was 6’ 4” with a chiseled jaw and caring eyes.

Military has Soldier/Sailor of the quarter/year awards (think employee of the month, but with a more formalized process and better benefits).

In order to get this award they take your job performance into consideration along with a series of interviews (verbal tests) judged against the other candidates.