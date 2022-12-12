15 people share the first date red flags that made them avoid a second date.

Each first date ends with a fork in the road between a second date and cutting off contact.

Making this decision can be awkward when you're not sure whether the chemistry will grow. But when there are obvious red flags, it's an easy choice.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the first date red flags that made them avoid a second date.

These truly range from hyper-specific to vibe-based.

1. From bluecrowned:

The dude spent the whole date talking about how he used to sell cocaine.

2. From AshLeMash:

Someone I met through social media, who I had a ton of friends in common but had never met in person, asked me out. We decided to meet at Barnes & Noble so we could get coffee and pick out books (both avid readers).