15 people share the most f**ked up thing they've ever done.

We've all done things we wouldn't write home to mom about.

Some f**ked up moments happen by accident, others, in a moment of bad decision-making or thoughtless self-absorption.

Reading about other people's f**ked up moments can be hilarious, depressing, and eye-opening, depending on the situation.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared the most f**ked up things they've done, both by choice and by circumstance.

1. From SeveralLargeLizards:

My grandmother moved in with us when I was a teenager and started to go senile. Our relationship quickly soured. Living with her was different from sending her letters and making phone calls.

It wasn't her fault. You change when you start to lose your mind. But honest to goodness I couldn't stand her. Everything was my fault. Every single thing she misplaced, I stole. I must have stolen it.