15 people share the most f**ked up thing they've ever done.

We've all done things we wouldn't write home to mom about.
Some f**ked up moments happen by accident, others, in a moment of bad decision-making or thoughtless self-absorption.
Reading about other people's f**ked up moments can be hilarious, depressing, and eye-opening, depending on the situation.
My grandmother moved in with us when I was a teenager and started to go senile. Our relationship quickly soured. Living with her was different from sending her letters and making phone calls.
It wasn't her fault. You change when you start to lose your mind. But honest to goodness I couldn't stand her. Everything was my fault. Every single thing she misplaced, I stole. I must have stolen it.
She couldn't accept that she just couldn't remember where she was putting things. The worst time she had a meltdown over photos she'd misplaced and had my parents search my room while I shouted that I never touched them.