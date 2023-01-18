15 people share stories of a gesture from a stranger that made all the difference.

Many of us grew up with the concept of "stranger danger."

And it is important to keep your wits about you and not just trust any random person on the street without using your judgment.

That said, there are a lot of good people out there, and as you get older it's fascinating to notice just how many kind strangers are ready to brighten each other's day.

If you need a dose of positivity to restore your faith in humanity amidst the crushing news cycle, look no further than this Reddit thread full of wholesome stranger interactions.

1. From WesternWhatnot:

My father was terribly burned in a freak car repair accident when I was in my 2nd month of being a freshman in high school.

He was rushed to a world-class burn unit almost 2 hours away and I was told - without seeing him - that he would remain there until he was better. This ended up being 20 days.