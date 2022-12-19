15 people share the green flags that made them want a second date.

Dating is hard and exhausting, but it can also be exciting and hope inspiring.

There are billions of people in the world, which means there are billions of personalities you can come across, both of the compatible and non-compatible varieties.

Since it can sometimes feel like there are more red flags to sift through than potential matches, it can be refreshing to hear stories of green flags and successful dates.

In a popular post on the Ask Reddit thread, people shared the green flags that made them want to go on a second date.

1. From Thephilosopherkmh:

We talked about everything and the conversation never dulled, everyone at the party left and we were the only two people there and didn’t realize it for a while. 25 years later and were still running our mouths!

2. From therealandy04: