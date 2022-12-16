15 people share the line between flirting and being creepy.

Sometimes, it can feel like the difference between successfully flirting and being a creepy weirdo is a very thin line.

There are obvious differences, of course. Being a stalker or inappropriately touching someone without their consent is a hard "no."

But in some of the more grey zones like a fresh wink or a gentle arm brush, the difference between creepy and flirtatious can be very subtle.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what they consider separates flirtiness from creepiness.

1. From AdmiralBofa:

Flirting is showing interest and seeing if you get any back. Perversion is when you don't get any back and won't stop escalating your own interest.

2. From QuietCat56:

How discrete you are + being ready to take a step back if you make the other person feel uncomfortable.

