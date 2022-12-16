15 people share the line between flirting and being creepy.

Sometimes, it can feel like the difference between successfully flirting and being a creepy weirdo is a very thin line.
There are obvious differences, of course. Being a stalker or inappropriately touching someone without their consent is a hard "no."
But in some of the more grey zones like a fresh wink or a gentle arm brush, the difference between creepy and flirtatious can be very subtle.
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what they consider separates flirtiness from creepiness.
Flirting is showing interest and seeing if you get any back. Perversion is when you don't get any back and won't stop escalating your own interest.
How discrete you are + being ready to take a step back if you make the other person feel uncomfortable.
Consent and being able to read the room/social cues to know what's acceptable. By consent I mean if someone is indicating through body language or telling you they're not interested in your advances then don't continue doing it.