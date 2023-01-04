15 people share what they miss about the COVID lockdown period.

The pandemic has been a global nightmare.

Lives have been lost, economies have been decimated, and the mental framework for life as we know it has shifted: in both temporary and permanent ways.

There's no rosy way to frame a global pandemic that doesn't undercut and invalidate the grief and trauma it's caused.

However, there are elements of the forced quarantine - mostly the slowness of life, that some people miss, and others have implemented into their lives going forward.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what they miss about the lockdown period of COVID, and it's an interesting peek at some universal experiences.

1. From tensecat:

Not feeling guilty for never leaving my home and all of the quality time my girlfriend and I spent together.