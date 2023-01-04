15 people share what they miss about the COVID lockdown period.

The pandemic has been a global nightmare.
Lives have been lost, economies have been decimated, and the mental framework for life as we know it has shifted: in both temporary and permanent ways.
There's no rosy way to frame a global pandemic that doesn't undercut and invalidate the grief and trauma it's caused.
However, there are elements of the forced quarantine - mostly the slowness of life, that some people miss, and others have implemented into their lives going forward.
Not feeling guilty for never leaving my home and all of the quality time my girlfriend and I spent together.
The background noises being switched off - no traffic, no planes in the sky, no horns blaring. Also the sense of community it brought with neighbours checking in on each other and if anyone needed anything.