15 people share 'normal' things from childhood they later realized were f**ked up.

Hindsight is 20/20, and sometimes the view isn't pretty.

In order to cope with the massive project of being a conscious human being, our brains normalize a lot of wild circumstances. This applies exponentially when you're a child with a pliant and moldable brain, taking cues from the adults in your environment.

Many of us have things we thought were "normal" as kids, that we later found out were massively strange or f**ked up. These things can be supremely weird to notice or unpack as an adult.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the things they thought were "normal" as a kid that they later realized were f**ked up.

1. From MysticalMagicalMilk:

My father was nice and friendly out in public but was an absolute a**hole to the family at home.