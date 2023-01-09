15 people share red flags in a job interview that reveal it's a toxic workplace.

Most people approach job interviews with the knowledge they'll be assessed for their suitability as an employee.

But the reality is, job interviews go both ways. The interviewer and company should receive as much questioning and scrutiny as the potential employee does.

It can be hard to remember that, when we're simply trying to survive, but looking out for red flags in a potential workplace can save us a world of grief.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the red flags in a job interview to look out for.

In one interview I was enthusiastically assured that overtime wasn't an issue, but if you pick up an extra shift they pay in gift cards so that it saves you on taxes.

I know they're trying to save themselves employment taxes and time and a half, they're not doing me any favors. I declined their offer.

2. From Alhbf: