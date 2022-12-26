15 people share who 'ruined' family Christmas this year.

There's always that one family member.
They're still invited because they're family, but they have a way of bringing chaos everywhere.
Some families are chock full of them, while others have just one or two holiday "ruiners."
My brother got drunk by noon and kicked a hole clear through two walls. There is now a large hole in two walls covered by a pizza box that was a sudden window into was room this morning.
We still had a great Christmas despite, but...what an a**hole.
My older brother. His functional alcoholism appears to have morphed into functional alcoholism with less-than-ideal side effects.
Took some unresolved issues (or just that it was 9am and he didn’t start drinking yet) out on my 12-year-old son who previously adored my brother for no reason any witness could figure out.