15 people share what screams 'this person peaked in high school.'

We all know the stereotype of someone peaking in high school.

Some of us have automatic images of people in our personal lives who fit the bill, or maybe we're fighting the sinking feeling that we're that person.

Regardless of where we fall on the "peaking in high school" spectrum, most people can agree there are certain patterns or behaviors we associate with that trope.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared what screams "I peaked in high school."

1. From MissingDarts:

Regularly reposting the same picture of the one notable moment that they had in high school.

2. From SuvenPan:

Bragging about high-school hookups in their thirties.

"Hey girl hey! Do you wanna be your own boss babe while working from home?!" and it's just a pyramid scheme.

4. From cpsg1995: