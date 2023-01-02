15 people anonymously share the secret that would ruin their life if it got out.

The internet is a chamber of secrets.

Since the invention of the chatroom, people have taken on anonymous usernames and spilled their souls to strangers online.

There's something singularly empowering about being able to share your biggest secrets from the safety of anonymity. You receive the catharsis of sharing, without taking on the risks of IRL circumstances changing.

This is precisely why the annals of Reddit are full of family secrets, relationship secrets, and personal secrets that are protected from in-person fall-out.

Case in point, in one popular Reddit thread, people shared the secret that would "ruin their life" if it got out.

1. From BTCisDeadAF:

Got busted with a lot of computers from my work, about $25K worth, and plead guilty to Grand Theft (F).

They spelled my name wrong, wrong birthday, and I never gave them my DL or SSN. "I don't remember it," I said over and over during my 90-day incarceration.