15 people share times they saw a smart person be 'incredibly stupid.'

It doesn't matter how smart you are, we all have our "stupid" moments from time to time.

In some cases, someone widely known for being smart makes the most ridiculous gaffes, because they're so uniformly focused on what's floating through their mind, they forget how to function like a person.

Remembering that even people lauded as geniuses make ridiculous snafus can be helpful when you're down on yourself.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the best example of a smart person being incredibly stupid.

1. From Jackthebodyless:

When I was in my final year of physics at university, we had a professor who would get very irritated at the pull string for the projection screen, as it would dangle down in front of the whiteboard.

Every morning, he would spend a good couple minutes attempting to throw the weight on the end over the light fixture above the whiteboard, taking anywhere from 5 to 30 tries each time.