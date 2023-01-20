15 people share something they learned embarrassingly late in life.

There are some things we learn at similar ages.
As children, we're constantly updating the meanings of words and turns of phrase in school.
However, there are always a few things that slip through the cracks, and when we learn them it feels hilariously delayed.
When I was 10 I thought the word "masturbate" meant "contemplate." So I told my math teacher that I needed more time to "masturbate my math problem."
Also, when I was 15 I learned that a woman's eggs were not the same size as chicken eggs. I thought periods were so bloody because the chicken-sized egg was stretching them out.
Things aren’t supposed to start to get blurry at about 15-20 feet. Learned I needed glasses at like 26 from one of these threads. Yes people you are supposed to be able to see individual leaves on trees.