15 people share something they learned embarrassingly late in life.

There are some things we learn at similar ages.

As children, we're constantly updating the meanings of words and turns of phrase in school.

However, there are always a few things that slip through the cracks, and when we learn them it feels hilariously delayed.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared things they learned embarrassingly late in life.

1. From MildMeadows:

When I was 10 I thought the word "masturbate" meant "contemplate." So I told my math teacher that I needed more time to "masturbate my math problem."

Also, when I was 15 I learned that a woman's eggs were not the same size as chicken eggs. I thought periods were so bloody because the chicken-sized egg was stretching them out.