15 people share the behaviors that scream 'I'm depressed!' You're not alone.

Things are about to get pretty dark for a second.
While many people suffer from mental illness, only a small percentage seek help, are on the right medications for them, or are even diagnosed. In the United States especially there are a lot of issues with how depression and anxiety are perceived, shamed and misunderstood. If your friend is suffering from depression, don't tell them to go to soul cycle and take a bubble bath. "Self care" isn't the cure for mental illness, it's just a temporary fix like ice cream and a broken heart in a rom-com.
Even if you're struggling yourself with mental health problems, sometimes it's hard to recognize the symptoms. Because depression isn't as black and white as a broken leg or an organ problem, people often try to suppress or minimize their own pain by assuming it's something they can control. When a recent Reddit user asked, "What screams 'I'm depressed?'" people were definitely ready to share.
1. Real, "Blake88fair."
Not showing interest i things and people you once loved. Your bed is your bestie but you can’t sleep. You either can’t stop eating or the idea of eating revolts you.
2. Yup, "NotABurner2000."
New
hobbiesobsessions usually replace the old ones, bonus points if they're destructive
3. Does wine count? "gametogenesis."
A sudden lack of interest in things that individual usually loves.
4. On point, "ConneryFTW."
Just a general malaise that doesn't seem to go away.
Knowing that you like things, but not having the energy to do them.
Becoming more easily frustrated, flustered, or stressed.
When you're depressed everything seems to take like 150% more effort at minimum.
Making "peace" with the fact that you're uncomfortable. Or expanding your definition of what fine is. To an unhealthy degree.
5. Ok but sleeping is great, "homerbartbob."
Sleeping way too much.
Not sleeping but staying in bed for hours.
Lack of appetite/not eating
Excess drinking
6. Damn this dark as hell, "JoshWaarBee."
Getting drunk or high at any opportunity, often alone.
Being desperately lonely, but not wanting to bother anyone, or guilt them into spending time with you, so you just sit there doing absolutely nothing, waiting and hoping for someone to get in contact with you, but they never do, so you just spend your free time doing absolutely nothing but watching videos, and idly swiping through reddit and tinder, getting gradually closer and closer to a complete breakdown, and/or suicide.
7. Sage advice, "JoshWaarBee."
I think a more vague, but more helpful rule is "Never use drugs to solve a problem, because then you've got two problems."
I'm no stranger to breaking this rule, but do as I say, not as I do.
8. Canceling plans IS happiness, "kingcal."
I feel alone all the time.
One of my best friends recently came to my town and asked if I wanted to hang out.
I said no.
9. Wow, "ElephantsOnTurtle."
A loss of passion for doing anything, everything is a struggle including getting out of bed. You go inside yourself and find it harder to engage with other people or relate to them and no longer value yourself. To the majority of people it is misread as being lazy or slobbish but in reality you don't care anymore and lose interest in just about everything and that includes yourself.
10. Good advice, "ilovemygyro."
Poor hygiene
When you're depressed, you simply don't care about taking care of you. This is half the reason it's recommended that you should shower and get ready for the day, even if you're day is going to be spent doing nothing.
11. Yup, "codered434."
That little pause and eyes glaze over for the briefest of seconds before answering "how are you?" with some variation of "good" with no elaboration.
12. This is brutal, "IceDearth6408."
Assuming the worst about everybody you interact with. Having aggressive conversations with people you barely know in your head and then hating them for it although it was just your own fucked up imagination.
Days where you want the whole world to fuck off.
A lack of interest in stuff that you normally like to do.
Convincing yourself you are a failure even though you recently achieved many goals or are actually successful. This can go into comparing yourself to others territory.
Extreme anger and irritation over minor things.
Brushing off kind words from loved ones because they are obviously biased and just telling you that stuff to make you feel good, but don’t actually believe what they say because you hate yourself.
13. The storm is real, "RealisticYogurt6."
Putting your mask on and getting ready for the storm you’re going to face when in public.
14. Very true, "jaded_backer."
Carrying on living a completely normal life and being upbeat and optimistic, but having nothing to live for on the inside. You don't always see any outward signs of someone's internal state.
15. Keep 'em laughing, "Sarcastic__."
I like to think I'm a fairly funny and jokey guy in general. When I'm feeling real down though, most of my jokes become self-deprecating ones. It's not healthy at all as it reinforces my thoughts and people usually do laugh at self-deprecating jokes.