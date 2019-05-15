15 people share the hilariously not-sexy parts of sex. 'Ow ow ow! You're on my hair.'

There's no denying that sex can get pretty awkward. While it is a fundamental part of being a human and the reason we're all here, the entire process is complicated. Even finding someone to have sex with is a chore now between Tinder, bumble, texting, sliding into the DM's and...going to bars and meeting people? Falling for a co-worker? Actually talking to people. It's all so hard!
Even though the awkward parts of sex are cringe-worthy in the moment, they're also pretty hilarious. When a recent Reddit user asked, "What are the 'not so fun parts' of sex that no one talks about?" the internet was ready to deliver their dirtiest, most embarrassing, crawl-into-a-hole naked moments.
1. Oh no, "InternetAccount00."
Mid-life. My wife recently had a hysterectomy and her sex drive is fucking skyrocketing while mine is...beginning to taper. And it fuckin' sucks. A lot. She's the only woman in the world. She's beautiful, she's sexy, she gets me going, but...some nights I just don't have it in me.
2. True, "juniejunejune."
when you’re always the person to initiate sex, it gets pretty exhausting sometimes
3. Confidence is key, "Glockamol3."
How to deal with a sexual partner with low self esteem. No matter how hard you try you cant make them feel sexy, then you call into question your own worth as a partner. Is it my fault? What am I doing wrong?
Leading to a eventual break up that leaves you with partial low self esteem, hard to bounce back from.
4. Sad, "ButerHyman09."
When he gets up to get you a towel, and you hear his car start and he pulls out of the driveway.
5. Sexy, "isamario."
Fishing out the pube from your mouth after going down on someone.
6. Yikes, "SonarsPTA."
The fart noises that your bodies make when you're doing it.
7. For real, "WillTwerkForFood."
Having to push pets away that wont get off the bed and just sit there staring at you
8. Ha, "StarfallXVI."
After doing it with a condom on, the fucking auto-zone smell.
9. Aw, "bunnyrobyn3."
Taking a little too long to finish and then feeling embarrassed and the more you think about it the harder it is.
10. Such shame, "ProtractedYouth."
The shame of getting tired out before you have cum.
11. Control the butt finger! " iforgothowtoeat."
Trying to gracefully avoid touching other bodily areas with the butt finger
12. Oh god, "itokolover."
Sex farts. I don’t say anything because she’s an absolute goddess and I’m lucky to be hooking up with her but shit man I spread those cheeks and feel it breeze past my fingers.
13. Real, "gekalx."
ow ow ow you're on my hair.
14. Ha, "ShitOnUrDick."
Lying there waiting for your other half to come with the tissues.
15. Dating is the worst, "Diegobat003."
Finding a person to have sex with is not so fun...