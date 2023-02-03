15 people share the moment they realized they were an alcoholic.

Alcoholism is an incredibly hard disease to treat, because alcohol consumption is normalized everywhere.

Being able to draw the line between needing to cut back or needing to completely give up the juice can be hard in a drinking culture.

But, for some people, there is a lightbulb where they can no longer deny that they have a problem and want to fix it.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the moment they realized they were an alcoholic.

1. From CastleRockDoR:

When I started rotating what stores I went to for beer so that people wouldn't think I had a problem.

2. From ranchochupacabrash:

When I woke up from falling flat on my face in front of about 50 people I've known 20+ years at my best friend's little sister's graduation party at 11 in the morning.