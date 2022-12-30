15 people share the most awkward time they saw a teacher outside of school.

Seeing a teacher outside of school can feel stranger than seeing a celebrity outside of the silver screen.

Suddenly, you're reminded they're a full person who goes to the grocery store, drinks at bars, and has picnics at the park when they're not grading papers or corralling students into order.

Because they break the fourth wall of student-teacher context, an out-of-school run-in can be far more awkward than it should. But hey, at least you have the story.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most awkward time they saw a teacher outside of school.

The anecdotes abound.

1. From bossdawgshelp:

Bumped into an old teacher at the urinal while being completely intoxicated at a bar. Opened up to him about how much his class meant to me. The class was gym.

2. From bonercollexor: