15 people share their most awkward 'haha oh wait you're serious' moments.

Life is a beautiful patchwork of awkward moments.

We're all just winging it 24/7, which means there are plenty of real-time bloopers in our interactions. Sometimes, an exchange is so awkward you assume the other person is joking, only to realize they're not.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their most awkward moments that made them go "haha...oh wait, you're serious?!"

1. From Air2Jordan3:

I was at work, I work in retail, and me and my coworkers heard a loud "boom". But we didn't think anything of it.

5 minutes later, an older lady who is in the store almost every day, maybe in her 50s-60s, came up to me and said " I just drove into your building."