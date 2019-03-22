15 people share their scariest 'oh sh*t my parents are gonna kill me' childhood moments.

We all made a few very scary mistakes as a child or teenager.
Whether it was sneaking out of school, drinking underage, totally destroying something valuable, deliberately disobeying rules, or accidentally setting your house on fire--sometimes the moments that made your life look like a fun teen scene from "Mean Girls," actually got you grounded for months. (Shout out to the detention I got for roasting the entire high school staff in a poem!)
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What was your 'oh shit my life is over my parents are gonna kill me' moment you had as a child/teen?' the internet was truly ready to share their most terrifying moments.
1. Aw, "warriorgramma."
When I was 6, I spilled grape juice on the tan carpet in the living room. I put a pillow over it, laid on the pillow, and vowed that I would stay there the rest of my life so my parents would never find out. I lasted about 45 minutes. My mom was more upset that I got grape juice on the pillow, rather than the carpet.
2. Damn, "Swegpai."
I thought it was a good idea to play with some candles while having a LOTR marathon. Turns out that was a bad idea because I ended up getting distracted and set the family couch on fire. I frantically put it out and threw a blanket over it. I didn't leave that couch for a week.
3. Sibling wars, "TransposingJons."
In our single digits, my older brother locked me out of the house while parents were out. I threw a stick at the back door, and shattered the storm door glass. Knew I was gonna get a lickin', but my Bro got the lickin' instead for locking me out!
He was a real jerk to me as a kid, and we are in our fifties now, but he still brings up how guilty he feels for it. That kinda makes up for how much I despised him back then ;-)
4. Smart, "Mason110417."
I snuck out and took the car when I was 16 before I had a license to drive at night. I hit a pot hole and blew a tire. I rode around on a shredded tire for 2-3 minutes before I drove up on a guy smoking a cigarette in his driveway. He helped me change it. The next morning my parents woke up early and were going to take the car somewhere and the spare was still on. Luckily this was right when the Goodyear or Firestone tires were all blowing out and I told my parents that it happened earlier in the day the day before and I just didn't have a chance to tell them.
5. Oh boy, "Stotakoya."
My parents paid for my mobile phone subscription. Got a girlfriend and called a lot more. Too much more. Raked up a 600 eur. bill.
My soul left my body that day.
6. A true hero, "BirdInASuit."
There was a small lizard trapped in our garage under a pile of wood so I moved some of them so it could get out. I must have accidentally knocked over a larger plank in the process, that landed on my dad's car and went straight through the windshield. Lizard was fine though.
7. Classic, "Van_Herenhuis."
The five seconds between my mum catching me smoking and actually speaking back when I was 14.
8. Busted, "russel0406."
Parents were away for the weekend, I took my dads keys and took it for a small drive. I was never allowed to drive unsupervised, didnt have a license or anythibg. Was a thrill, I came back, parked, left the keys in the same drawer he left them in.
Monday arrives, I come back from school and my dad asks me to come look at the car, with a death glare. I had forgot to pull the seat back after adjusting them for my 14 year old legs.
9. Yikes, "Shelldonix."
Getting drunk at the age of 14 at a house party. My mum met me a few minutes walk away. She could hear my ridiculously drunk self the entire walk.
10. This is terrifying, "NYankee1927."
Getting pulled over by 3 police cars for doing 70 in a 45. My dad happened to call as I was talking with the officers. They asked to speak with him. After a few min they handed the phone back and said “you better go home, that is going to be worse than the ticket we are giving you” that was a whole lot of yelling at home.
11. This is so embarrassing, "Bluejay5701."
For a month I kept taking the internet cord from my parents room and running it to the living room. Plugging it in the TV box. I was washing the dishes when my dad started reading out the porn titles on the bill....
12. Oh no, "whimsical_warrior."
I put my cheap gel pens in a microwave when I was 11 because they wouldn't work and my teacher told me that it's because the ink has 'frozen'. Let's say I had to work extra that summer so I could get a new microwave.
13. Oh no, "cardboardshrimp."
I skipped school by leaving the house, climbing on the garage and waiting for my mum to leave. I jumped down to let myself in as she drove off and set myself up for a day on my PS1. She then came back as she’d forgotten something and I wanted to die in a hole. The yelling was something to behold. Didn’t do that again!
14. Ergh, "whatevazsam."
Was texting my brother asking for help with something so that my mom wouldn't get mad, called her a bitch in the text. Sent it to my mom.
15. S'mores are dangerous, "GJones007."
When I was 11 I wanted s'mores and I was home alone. I went out back and made (what I thought was) a safe little fire surrounded by rocks. Wrong.
Ultimately, the embers caught some leaves under my parents deck on fire and I watched in abject horror as their house went up in the biggest motherfucking flames I'd ever seen.
They were loving and supportive after finding out I was alive but certainly less than thrilled at my idiocy.