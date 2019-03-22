15 people share their scariest 'oh sh*t my parents are gonna kill me' childhood moments.

We all made a few very scary mistakes as a child or teenager.

Whether it was sneaking out of school, drinking underage, totally destroying something valuable, deliberately disobeying rules, or accidentally setting your house on fire--sometimes the moments that made your life look like a fun teen scene from "Mean Girls," actually got you grounded for months. (Shout out to the detention I got for roasting the entire high school staff in a poem!)

When a recent Reddit user asked, "What was your 'oh shit my life is over my parents are gonna kill me' moment you had as a child/teen?' the internet was truly ready to share their most terrifying moments.

1. Aw, "warriorgramma."