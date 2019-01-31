15 people share their wildest ‘small world’ moments. Check your DNA before marriage.

4. Yikes, "meg150381."

I’m from Boston, and I met my now husband, Richard, at a nightclub. He was from Ireland (had just moved to the US) and I brought him home to meet my parents after a few weeks of dating. My mom has a bunch of paperwork on the table, and a picture of a church. Richard looks at me totally disturbed and says ‘Umm what is this?’ I said ‘I don’t know, Mom, what is this?’ And she explained it was her genealogy papers and it was her families church from the late 1800s in Cappamore Co. Limerick. He then says ‘That’s my dad’s Church!’ He has just seen the movie ‘Meet the Fockers’ and thought my parents were stalking him and that’s just what Americans did. It the smallest town ever, so it was a bizarre coincidence. We looked into it more and found his family and my family were friends, witnesses at each other’s weddings and my family adopted his family’s children when their parents died and moved them to the US.

We’ve now been married 13 years, and have four children. I woke up to a text from my mother that she got a match on ancestry from my husband’s cousin, and that we must be related ‘on several different lines’. Which is pretty gross, but our children all have the correct number of body parts so hopefully it’s all fine...