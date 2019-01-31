15 people share their wildest ‘small world’ moments. Check your DNA before marriage.

It truly is a small world, after all.
Whether it's the seven degrees of separation between all of us made apparent or an unlikely run-in with someone from the past, a good coincidence is always worth nothing. When a recent Reddit user asked, "What was the biggest 'wow, what small world' moment for you?" people were ready to share their craziest tales of what can only be attributed to fate. From surprising moments between old friends in new places to exes and new family members--the universe truly is a mystery.
1. Damn, "StitchesInTime."
On a tiny ferry back from the Aran islands, the woman sitting behind me on the top deck was someone I had gone to high school with. We grew up in New York and I recognized enough about the conversation she was having with her friend to turn around and be like... do I know you? Yup, same grade and everything, on a random mid afternoon ferry in a tiny part of Ireland halfway across the world from our homes.
2. Sometimes you have to travel to hang out with your neighbors, "bdb1001."
Flew from Houston to London. Went to a pub and sat down next to a guy who lives in my neighborhood.
3. Eyes are everywhere, "throneofthornes."
Went on a month long trip. When I came back to work a coworker asked me if I had recently been to Rome, and freaked out when I said yes. She had seen me walking by while she was eating dinner in a restaurant, but thought she was hallucinating me some she didn't say anything to me.
4. Yikes, "meg150381."
I’m from Boston, and I met my now husband, Richard, at a nightclub. He was from Ireland (had just moved to the US) and I brought him home to meet my parents after a few weeks of dating. My mom has a bunch of paperwork on the table, and a picture of a church. Richard looks at me totally disturbed and says ‘Umm what is this?’ I said ‘I don’t know, Mom, what is this?’ And she explained it was her genealogy papers and it was her families church from the late 1800s in Cappamore Co. Limerick. He then says ‘That’s my dad’s Church!’ He has just seen the movie ‘Meet the Fockers’ and thought my parents were stalking him and that’s just what Americans did. It the smallest town ever, so it was a bizarre coincidence. We looked into it more and found his family and my family were friends, witnesses at each other’s weddings and my family adopted his family’s children when their parents died and moved them to the US.
We’ve now been married 13 years, and have four children. I woke up to a text from my mother that she got a match on ancestry from my husband’s cousin, and that we must be related ‘on several different lines’. Which is pretty gross, but our children all have the correct number of body parts so hopefully it’s all fine...
5. This is a journey, "seanjenkins."
I used to be friends with this guy named travis
Met someone on reddit who was named travis who had problems with his parents like the travis I knew
Wasnt the travis i knew, but was neighbors with the travis I knew.
6. It's fate, "A_Corona_Man_Myself."
moved to tokyo
after a while, neighbor is moving out, I pulled strings for a friend to take his apt so he becomes my neighbor, turns out they were both school friends from long back
later the next year, my friend moves out, new tenant moves in, he happens to be an old acquaintance of mine
what the fuck
7. The magic of the internet, "thecuboner."
I found someone from my high school class on Reddit.... on a post that had 3 comments.
8. A modern love story, "UnhorsingKey."
I moved halfway across the US only to meet a girl on tinder who lived 30 mins from me. What makes the world smaller is that her brother went to the same church as me and my cousin was her next door neighbor.
I actually ended up marrying her.
9. Your coworker is famous, "-quixxotic-."
Last week before work I was reading a highly upvoted post that received gold. When I arrived at work my coworker mentioned that she received gold for a reddit post she made. I asked what the post was and it was crazy to realize that it was the post I’d been reading all morning. Not the biggest small world moment ever, but it was cool.
10. Best be cautious, "caporaltito."
I had a cousin telling me he read the grossest post ever on Reddit about fury inter species futanari rape fantasy. I just said "Haha, how gross was it?" but thought about how the world is a small place and I should be more careful about what I write on Reddit.
11. This sounds like a fun party, "Potatofarmerdude."
I lived in London for several years but am originally from a small town in Canada. My best friend from when I was a kid in Canada came out to visit me in London. We were sitting in the pub, and in walked a guy who we played on the same soccer team with as kids. We ended up spending the evening with him. The craziest part about it was that it happened when my friend was visiting as well.
12. Woah, "The-400."
I’m standing in Edinburgh with my dad, when suddenly, someone yells, “John!” My dad’s name is John. It’s also the name of many English-speaking males. We’re also standing in front of the John Knox house. So you know what my narcissist of a father does? He turns around, expecting the person to be addressing him. And you know what? He was right. The person went to college with him. We’re on a different continent, and my dad sees one of 500-odd people he graduated from a liberal arts school in Texas with.
13. It's "The Truman Show," "TimeMachineToaster."
Every fucking time I fly I either see someone I know or sit next to someone from somewhere close to me. Not only did this happen on my last flight, it happened on the flight home too. With the same fucking people.
Flew to FL most recently. Local optometrist was on the flight down. Guess who was on the flight back. Sitting next to me. On the flight a year before that I flew down next to some girl I used to work with. She was on the flight back too. WHAT IS THE MATRIX
14. Oh my god, "bigshoqb."
Waiting in line for "It's a small world" ride at Disney world. Our boat pulls up. Getting out of the boat, in the same row I'm getting into, is a girl I had gone to youth group years ago. Immediately belt out "Holy shit! It really is a small world!"
15. This is a nightmare, "AgreeableAgent."
Met my ex in a 7/11 while holidaying in Japan.
16. Long lost family, "KremKaramela."
I invited a family to dinner after meeting the wife couple of times and had a strong connection to husband. Turns out he is my 2nd degree cousin I didn’t know.