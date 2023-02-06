15 people share things you can learn in one minute that will be useful the rest of life.

Life doesn't get any easier with time, we just get better at handling it.

At least, that's the idea. Most of us are eager to accumulate any tips, tricks, and privileges that will help us navigate the murky waters of life with more ease.

Whether big or small, having another trick in your pocket can make all the difference in the day-to-day. Luckily, the internet is always here to spread a wealth of knowledge.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared things you can learn (or teach) in one minute that make a difference the rest of your life, and you may want to take notes.

1. From SimonFerocious76:

You can use the bottom of a coffee mug to put the edge back on a dull kitchen knife. The unglazed ceramic ring is harder than metal and acts as a sharpening stone.

Just run the knife over it at a 15 to 20 degree angle about 10 times each side and try slicing that tomato again. You'll notice a big difference.

2. From Crosschained: