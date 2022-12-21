Someecards Logo
15 people share things that were 'ruined' by rich people.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 21, 2022 | 2:12 PM
Money provides a lot of opportunities.

People with more money can accrue property, travel around the world, and if they're in the top spheres of wealth: change the shape of entire cities and political policy.

While all of this can be used for positive change, human beings have a tendency to be self-absorbed. So there are sadly plenty of examples of rich people buying and pricing up things for their own gain, which causes a negative trickle effect for those with less.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the things that were ruined by rich people, and the list runs the gamut.

1. From NoBenefit5977:

Collecting.

In the past few years, the price of little collectibles and things of that sort have gone insanely high. Cards, action figures, you name it, just look up any sub for a hobby and you'll see people dropping your entire salary in 1 day.

