15 people share things that were 'ruined' by rich people.

Money provides a lot of opportunities.
People with more money can accrue property, travel around the world, and if they're in the top spheres of wealth: change the shape of entire cities and political policy.
While all of this can be used for positive change, human beings have a tendency to be self-absorbed. So there are sadly plenty of examples of rich people buying and pricing up things for their own gain, which causes a negative trickle effect for those with less.
Collecting.
In the past few years, the price of little collectibles and things of that sort have gone insanely high. Cards, action figures, you name it, just look up any sub for a hobby and you'll see people dropping your entire salary in 1 day.