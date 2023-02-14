15 people share times they reconnected with an old friend and were horrified.

Catching up with an old friend can be incredibly grounding.

Grabbing a drink with someone who knew you in younger years can bring back a flood of good memories, help integrate your past and present self, and also solidify a long-standing bond.

Conversely, there are times when running into someone from your past is a horrifying and depressing tale. Maybe their views on the world changed radically, or they didn't change at all which comes with its own depressing results.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared times they reconnected with an old friend and were horrified by how they turned out.

1. From aspbergerinparadise:

I knew a girl in high school who was pretty cool. We went on a class trip and spent a lot of time hanging out, then later I went to a few punk shows with her. 7 or 8 years later, I was back in town visiting.