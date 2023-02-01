15 people share times they immediately didn't like someone based on a first impression.

We all know we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. But sometimes the first few sentences of a book are enough for us to know it's not a fit.

While most people deserve a fair shake before being mentally discarded as incompatible for friendship (or even a friendly coworker relationship), some people show their true colors loud and clear early on, and it's valid to take that cue.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared times they knew they didn't like someone after hearing them speak for a minute or less, and hoo boy, it's a ride.

1. From Barquebe:

New guy at work, first coffee break he started complaining about his ex who had full custody of the kids for some unknowable reason and also how he’d like to slash her throat with a rusty knife.

Nice to meet you too, don’t think I’ll be taking breaks with you.

2. From tinkrman:

Asked me "do you mind if smoke?". Then proceeded to take out a m*th pipe.

3. From SignificantLow4405: