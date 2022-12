A simple act of kindness can not only make one person's day, but it can turn into a trickle effect of kindness.

One person buying a stranger coffee can inspire that stranger to do the same, and before you know it, dozens of people have a spring in their step from the goodness of strangers.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most unexpected "pay it forward" moments they've experienced, and it may restore a bit of faith in humanity.

1. From OP: