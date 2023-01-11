15 people share one of the most unsettling facts about them.

Being alive is a strange time, we're all just bobbing around trying to find meaning and joy while surviving various traumas and wild global circumstances.

From the outside, it's easy to feel like everyone else has it together and you're the lone weirdo with maladaptive coping mechanisms who lost the plot.

However, (un)luckily, everyone is a scary abyss of mess, and most of us have a few facts about us that could be labeled unsettling.

In fact, one popular Reddit thread is full of people sharing the most unsettling facts about them, and it's an interesting ride.

1. From Cendruex:

I do not actually remember a decent chunk of my life, whenever I talk about most of my childhood I use words that leave room for mistakes and am generally using memories and ideas I've compiled from hearing other people say things about me.

There is actually a large chunks of facts about myself that I only think I know, and don't have personal confirmation of.

2. From ignisnex: