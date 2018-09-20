15 people share why they 'broke up' with their best friends. It's a cold world.

A full-on friend breakup can be one of the most emotionally devastating adult experiences one can go through. In most cases, friendships slowly splinter with the progression of time and as people move to different cities.

But not all friendships go softly into the dark night, there are times when a friend breakup is as sudden, painful, and dramatic as a romantic breakup. Except in many ways it feels worse because culturally we have far more language and understanding around the loss of romantic partners than we do for friendship.

If you've experienced the confusion and emotional devastation of ending things with a best friend (or being cut off yourself), you are far from alone. While it might feel like an isolating grieving process, there are many others who have struggled with the complications of breaking up with a best friend.

I scoured a recent Reddit thread to find some of the most devastating and juicy stories of friendship gone south. You may want to brew yourself a cup of cocoa before you curl up and dive into this URL graveyard of friendships.