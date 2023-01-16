15 people share what turned their partner into their 'crazy ex.'

If you're lucky, you've never had a "crazy ex."

Defining "crazy" in this context is subjective, but usually involves some high level of manipulation, chaos, and sometimes threats and violence.

No "crazy" ex starts out that way, at least not externally, there's usually a honeymoon phase or even years of relational normalcy before the mask slips. If you've found herself escaping the clutches of a relationship only to realize just how wild it all was, you're not alone.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared when their partner turned into the "crazy ex."

1. From lazlounderhill:

I suspect she was crazy long before I knew her, but I realized she was a f**king sociopath when she asked me to euthanize my dog because "he was taking up too much of 'our' time".

2. From richardec: