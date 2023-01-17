15 people spill the company secrets they can share now that they no longer work there.

Every workplace has its secrets.
Generally, the juicier and more indicting the secrets are, the more likely you are to have major restrictions on what you can share.
However, once you've left said workplace? The gloves are off.
Olive Garden breadsticks are just Franz brand breadsticks, garlic salt, and margarine.
All new clothing and everything you try on is dirty. I’ve worked in retail for years and it still shocks people but there’s no washing machine or disinfectant spray or wipes. Nothing.
I’ve opened boxes of new clothes that had white bugs coming out of it. Seen a woman after a workout class come and try clothes on then just leave still sweaty from the class. One older lady left dime size skin flakes in the clothes she tried on.