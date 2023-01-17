15 people spill the company secrets they can share now that they no longer work there.

Every workplace has its secrets.

Generally, the juicier and more indicting the secrets are, the more likely you are to have major restrictions on what you can share.

However, once you've left said workplace? The gloves are off.

In a popular Reddit thread, people spilled the company secrets they can now share from former employers, and it's a must-read.

1. From 6billionyearsold:

Olive Garden breadsticks are just Franz brand breadsticks, garlic salt, and margarine.

2. From bluehairgoddess12th:

All new clothing and everything you try on is dirty. I’ve worked in retail for years and it still shocks people but there’s no washing machine or disinfectant spray or wipes. Nothing.