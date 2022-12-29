15 people share the stupidest thing they've ever done for a love interest.

Crushes are wonderful and humiliating.

Whether you're 13 years old or 45, that feeling of anxiety around someone you're attracted to can be all-consuming. At times, it can cause us to do ridiculous things in order to catch the attention of a crush.

If you've ever embarrassed yourself trying to get the attention of a love interest, or even to keep one on the hook, you're far from alone.

People jumped on a popular Reddit thread to share the stupidest thing they've done for a love interest, and it's a wild ride.

1. From KindaAnomalous:

I am a girl. I was 6’1” tall on the first day of 11th grade. The basketball coach followed me to my math class and informed me that I was on the team and tryouts were on X day at Y time and he expected me to be there to start strong.