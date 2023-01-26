15 people share why 'that teacher' got fired from school.

There's always at least one educator also known as "that teacher."
Maybe they're a full-on creep, maybe there are just a few screws loose in their teaching method, whatever the vibe, everyone knows to not expect professionalism from them. In some cases, they eventually cross so many lines they get canned.
Embezzled something like 20000 from the school field trips she was in charge of scheduling for the whole school. All field trips that needed to be paid for she planned and took the money for.
Overcharged the students but only deposited the amount for what the trip cost and kept the rest. Did it for decades and stole about 20000 dollars over time. Not only fired, but charged and found guilty. Not sure how much time she was given
Because he set up a camera in the middle school theater changing room (girl's side). His dumb a*s was on the beginning of the video, turning the camera on and adjusting a modified shoebox he put over it to hide it.