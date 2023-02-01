15 people who don't drink alcohol anymore share why.

Alcohol is everywhere.

It's at work events, weddings, birthday parties, restaurants, clubs, and obviously bars. Alcohol is the centerpiece of house parties and housewarming events, the go-to for stressed travelers stuck at airports, and an easy touchstone for people across all cultures.

It's also, of course, not physically good for anyone, and can trigger everything from growing anxiety, to rage, to life-threatening alcoholism or cirrhosis.

But quitting or cutting down on alcohol in a drunk world is no easy feat, even if it feels worth it. So for those trying to stay sober, or those curious about what that would feel like, it can be helpful to hear from others who put the bottle down.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who don't drink or quit drinking shared why.

1. From revel10: