15 people who 'tried to warn us' that the world should have listened to.

The Cassandras of the world have it hard.

They're often paying attention and pinpointing future issues the rest of us either don't see, or don't want to see. And just as Cassandra was punished for her foresight, the whistleblowers and predictors of our time are often met with derision and disbelief.

Oftentimes, these people are only vindicated when it's "too late," and the fates they foresaw have already come to fruition.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared some of the "people who tried to warn us" that the world should have listened to.

1. From pak9rabid:

Harry Marcopolos notified the SEC 3 times that whatever Bernie Madoff was doing wasn’t legit and should be investigated, and all 3 times he was ignored. He talks about it in his book No One Would Listen.

Check it out if you want to see a real facepalm example of government incompetence.

2. From Shamrock132: