15 people who have worked around death and burial share their best 'ghost' story.

Working around death gives you a radically different set of work stories compared to the average person.

Experiences that sound scary or morbid to others become commonplace, and what counts as a ghost story to many functions as a work story for you.

For those of us working outside that industry, it can be fascinating to peek in and hear the tales - both mundanely morbid and cosmically creepy.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who work around death and burial shared their creepiest and wildest "ghost stories" from the job.

1. From demoneyesturbo:

A colleague found a dead person in a dark smoke-filled burned out building during the mop-up of firefighting operations. As unfortunately happens sometimes, you find them by stepping on them. If they're still intact you kinda bounce off them.

If they're fried, you can often crunch them up pretty bad under your heavy boot. Well, this guy stood right on a badly burned corpse's sternum. Crunch, right into the chest cavity.