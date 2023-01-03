15 people share the worst thing someone has ever told them in bed.

Pillow talk can be romantic and deeply bonding.

The words exchanged between the sheets can launch new levels of intimacy, both emotional and physical. Whether you're long-term partners or on a first date, what's said in bed can be a game changer.

Unfortunately, however, it can also be a game changer for the worst. Just as it can be connective and alluring, bed talk can also be deeply awkward, hurtful, and sometimes downright confusing.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the worst thing someone has ever said to them in bed, and it will make you feel less alone about your horror stories.

1. From InsomniumGatherum:

"You can use one of my boyfriend's condoms. They're in the drawer but they're probably too big."

2. From throwthisoneoutdude:

I got called a mistake immediately after. I had feelings for her and had had these feelings for her for years. I thought we would never actually be anything. She was the high school crush that ended up moving away and lost all contact.