15 people who live in extreme winter share the scariest thing that's happened to them.

Our experience of the seasons is completely dictated by the weather patterns of where we live.

Someone in Southern California is going to have a drastically different concept of winter than someone in Northern Canada. Just as someone in Jamaica will have a different concept of summer weather than someone in the Netherlands.

All this is to say, if you want stories of peak winter weather, and all the danger and beauty that comes with it, you've got to ask the people who live it.

So, in a popular Reddit thread, people who live in places with extreme winter weather shared the scariest things they've experienced during the darkest months of the year.

1. From Delica:

There was supposed to be really bad snow starting around 8pm. I was visiting a friend’s place about 40 minutes from home, and I left to drive home at about 7. It was snowing but not that hard.