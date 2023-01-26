15 sailors share the most unusual thing they've experienced while at sea.

There's something about the open sea that conjures our collective imagination.

From the historical tales of people sailing as a primary form of travel, to the massive amount of mystery tied up in ocean life, there's so much about the open waters that draws us in.

And few people regularly convene with the water as much as a professional sailor. Hearing their stories of peace and chaos can give the rest of us a vicarious taste of what life on the boats might feel like.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, sailors shared the most unusual thing they've experienced while at sea, and it truly runs a range.

When the water is dead flat, and the sky is clear, at night, it's really possible to get completely disoriented and fall in. You can't tell where the water begins and the sky ends, so you always keep your hand on the lifeline.